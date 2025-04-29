DC vs KKR pitch report: How will surface at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi play for IPL 2025 clash? Delhi Capitals have had a bit of a rough run in the last five games, losing three of them and winning two, of which one was in the Super Over. Two of those losses have come at home at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and if they have to push for a top two spot, a win on Tuesday will be key.

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals find themselves in a spot, going into their penultimate home fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi, having lost two out of their three matches in the capital city and improvement in that record will be their objective on Tuesday. The Capitals as a unit haven't clicked in the last few games, with a couple of batters not pulling their weight while a couple of bowlers having off days. With Faf du Plessis and T Natarajan hopefully fit, the Capitals will be keen to push for a couple of more wins in a row and challenge for a top-two spot.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, will have staying alive in the competition on their agenda. The washout in Kolkata a few days ago didn't help their cause as they now effectively have to win all their remaining games and the form of their batters and the lack of depth in the bowling department beyond the spinners have hurt the defending champions a bit. KKR will be tested by their own match-winner last year, Mitchell Starc on Tuesday, and whatever they do first,they will have to do it much better than what they have been doing.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Pitch Report

Kevin Pietersen, the Capitals' mentor, hinted in the post-match presser after the defeat against RCB that the pitch was opposition-specific and it might be the case on Tuesday as well against KKR. If the pitches are being picked and chosen, it could be another belter in Delhi for the KKR game to keep the spin twins, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, out of the equation.

Before the Sunday result, the teams batting first had won the previous seven games at the Kotla, but the conditions eased a bit because of the dew against RCB, which was utilised by the batters in the second innings and looking at that, the captain winning the toss might be inclined to field first.

On a flat surface in Delhi, 190-200 is a chasable score. It hasn't been a season of 240-250 at the venue, but if the team batting first gets to 220-plus, it might be difficult for the chasing team to track it down. Expect a lot of runs on Tuesday and hopefully a close game with both teams needing to win for their respective requirements.