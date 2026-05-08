DC vs KKR Pitch Report: How will surface at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi play?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the 51st game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 8th. It is worth noting that both sides are on the brink of elimination from the playoff race and cannot afford another slip-up.

It is interesting to note that Delhi Capitals finds themselves in seventh place in the standings. With 10 matches played, the side have won four and have lost the remaining six matches that they have played so far. With eight points to their name, they will hope to put in a good showing against the out-of-form Kolkata Knight Riders.

On the other hand, the three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders occupy eighth place in the standings. With nine games played, the side has won three, lost five, and one of their matches has produced no result due to rain playing spoilsport.

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Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report:

The surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is one that is preferred by the batters. The flat surface at the venue helps the batters play their shots freely. However, as the game progresses, the wicket is known to get slow, and spinners can get the most out of the surface.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani

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