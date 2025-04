Live DC vs KKR, IPL 2025 Live Score: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl first against Kolkata Game 48 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 sees Delhi Capitals taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, and both teams will hope to put in a good performance in the upcoming clash.

New Delhi: Game 48 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 sees Delhi Capitals taking on Kolkata Knight Riders. Both sides lock horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 29, and both sides will be hoping for a good performance as the two teams aim to lock horns, and move further up in the standings. Match Scorecard

Live updates :DC vs KKR, IPL 2025 Live Score: Delhi hopes to get back to winning ways against shaky Kolkata Auto Refresh Refresh Playing XIs are here! Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar

Toss update! Delhi Capitals have won the toss here in Delhi, and skipper Axar Patel has opted to bowl first, the hosts will hope to limit KKR to a low total and put ina good show.

