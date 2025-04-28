DC vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy picks for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash DC vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals look to bounce back from their loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they host the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Here is the Dream11 fantasy prediction for the DC vs KKR match.

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals host Kolkata Knight Riders 48 hours after they went down to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at their home venue of Arun Jaitley Stadium. With two defeats in their last three matches, DC find themselves on the brink of the top four after being the table-toppers for a while.

Delhi lost their previous fixture to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru after failing to defend 162 on a slow pitch. After playing nine matches, DC have six wins. Meanwhile, the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders are in major trouble of conceding their title as they have only three wins in nine matches so far apart from a no-result washed-out game against Punjab Kings.

KKR have not won a match for more than two weeks now. Their last victory came over the struggling Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, after which they have suffered two losses alongside the no-result game. Their title defence is pretty much on the line as they need to win all the matches to reach the 16-point mark. Meanwhile, DC will look to arrest the slide they are now going through.

Faf du Plessis has returned for DC after his groin injury, the likes of Abhishek Porel and KL Rahul have looked good with the bat. For KKR, this has been a season of hot and cold for them with inconsistent performance from their batting order. Ahead of the fixture, here is the Dream11 fantasy team for the clash.

DC vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Prediction:

KL Rahul (C), Abhishek Porel, Ajinkya Rahane, Faf du Plessis, Tristan Stubbs, Angrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine (VC), Andre Russell, Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakravarthy

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Spencer Johnson, Mayank Markande, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh

Delhi Capitals Squad: Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Darshan Nalkande, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L