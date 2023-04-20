DC vs KKR: What is Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma's IPL 2023 salary?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma stars in game against KKR

DC vs KKR: Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma made a wonderful return to IPL as he starred in DC's game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Sharma last played in the Indian cash-rich tournament in 2021, where he played only three games. The veteran Indian picked up two wickets on his IPL return and gave only 19 runs in his 4 overs.

What is Ishant Sharma's IPL 2023 salary?

Ishant Sharma had a base price of Rs 50 lakh in the auctions for IPL 2023. Sharma was picked at Rs 50 lakh by Delhi Capitals. His salary in IPL 2021 was 1.10 Cr, similar to what he was paid in 2019 and 2020.

Sharma has played for 6 teams in his IPL career. He was picked by KKR in IPL 2008 for 3.80 Cr and played for them till 2010. Sharma then walked into Deccan Chargers in 2011 and later went to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013. Sharma also played for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and went to Kings XI Punjab (now PBKS) in 2017.

Delhi Capitals face Kolkata Knight Riders in the 27th game of IPL at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Thursday. While DC will want to register their maiden win at the tournament. On the other hand, KKR will want to bounce back from their previous loss. The average 1st innings total in T20I match at this venue is 139. It decreases to 133 runs in the 2nd innings.The deck at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is favourable for batters. The pitch has a dry surface and it can be advantageous for spinners as the match progresses.

DC's Playing XI:

David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

KKR's Playing XI:

Jason Roy, Litton Das(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

