DC vs KKR IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch 27th match on TV, online?

Delhi Capitals will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League on the 20th of April, Thursday. Both teams will want to register win in the high-voltage game. Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When is the DC vs KKR, 27th Match IPL 2023?

Thursday, 20th of April

At what time does DC vs KKR, 27th Match of IPL 2023 start?

7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the DC vs KKR, 27th of IPL 2023 being played?

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Where can you watch DC vs KKR, 27th of IPL 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network

Where can you watch DC vs KKR, 27th Match of IPL 2023 online?

Jio Cinema

Full Squads -

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Abishek Porel(w), Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Praveen Dubey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), N Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, David Wiese, Tim Southee, Jason Roy, Litton Das, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

