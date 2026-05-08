DC vs KKR: Head-to-Head record ahead of game 51 in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Game 51 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Delhi Capitals taking on Kolkata Knight Riders. The two sides will take on each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 8th. It is worth noting that both sides have had forgettable campaigns in the IPL so far.

Delhi Capitals currently occupy seventh place in the standings. With 10 matches played, the side has won four and has lost the remaining six matches. With eight points to their name, the side is not yet eliminated from the playoffs race but have their work cut out for them, with a tough road ahead.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders is just below Delhi Capitals in the points table. With nine games played, the side has won three, lost five, and had one game produce no result. They will aim to register their fourth win of the season against DC.

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Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, head-to-head record:

It is worth noting that both Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders have taken on each other across 34 matches in the IPL. In the 34 matches, Delhi Capitals have won 15 times, whereas Kolkata Knight Riders have emerged victorious 19 times.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani

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