DC vs GT pitch report: How will surface be at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in match 60? Delhi Capitals will host Gujarat Titans in match 60 of the ongoing IPL 2025. Both teams are in contention to qualify for the playoffs and a hard-hitting contest is expected at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 18.

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals will host Gujarat Titans in match 60 of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Given that both teams are well in contention to qualify for the playoffs, and fight for a spot in the top two, the match is expected to live up to the expectations. However, there are some complex issues that each team will have to sort out before taking the field on May 18.

For Delhi, Mitchell Starc, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Donovan Ferreira have been ruled out of the competition. Mustafizur Rahman has been signed, but the Bangladesh international will reach India on the matchday itself and he might end up not featuring in the playing XI. Nevertheless, they will heavily miss the service of Starc, who was exceptional for them this season. However, they will hope to produce a good performance at home and get the job done.

When it comes to Gujarat, the Shubman Gill-led side will be in a dilemma. Jos Buttler will not be available for the playoffs but they will have to keep playing him as Kusal Mendis can only join them on May 26. However, the tough call will be to choose between Kagiso Rabada and Gerald Coetzee. Since Rabada will not be available for the playoffs, the team management can continue with Coetzee but dropping the prior will be a major decision. The batting unit more-or-less will feature the same players.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Pitch Report

The surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi usually assists the batters. A high-scoring game is expected, and bowling first will be ideal. Anything above 190 runs can be considered a safe total. Rain has been a part of Delhi weather in the last few days but it is not expected to affect the game.