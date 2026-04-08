DC vs GT IPL 2026 pitch report: How surface at Arun Jaitley Stadium will play for this clash?

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals will host Gujarat Titans in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League 2026. Both teams have contrasting beginnings to their IPL 2026 campaigns. DC opened with two consecutive wins, while the Titans have lost both of their opening encounters.

The Capitals downed Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium after chasing down 142 on what looked like a challenging surface, while they hunted down 163 against MI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Sameer Rizvi was the star for the Capitals in both these outings.

Meanwhile, the Titans lost a close encounter to Punjab Kings in Mullanpur after failing to defend 162 as PBKS won in the last over with three wickets in hand. They suffered another close defeat to the Rajasthan Royals, falling six runs short of the 211-run target at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The two now meet in Delhi with rain around; however, it has been sunny in the capital till now on the matchday. Ahead of the clash, here is all you need to know about the pitch of the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is set to offer a high-scoring contest. In the four-night games that took place at this venue in IPL 2024 and 2025, teams were able to score 200 more often than not, while batting at the death, offering runs too.

If it starts raining in Delhi in the build-up to the match or in between, the surface and the outfield will get moisture, which can help the fast bowlers to get seam movement. Currently, it is clear and sunny in Delhi.

Arun Jaitley Stadium - The numbers game

Matches Played - 98

Matches Won Batting First - 47

Matches Won Batting Second - 50

Matches with No Result - 1

Highest Team Innings - 278/3 by Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Lowest Team Innings - 66 by Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 205/0 by Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

Average Score Batting First - 170

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Squad: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav, Shubman Gill, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Ishant Sharma