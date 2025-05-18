DC vs GT, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match Delhi Capitals have had a season of two halves, first where they couldn't stop winning and the second where the wins came by very hard, just two in the last six. Gujarat Titans wouldn't be an easy opponent to face but if the Capitals have to make a late push, they will have to challenge top teams.

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals have had a bit of luck riding them through this season with a washed-out clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, which they might have lost, having scored just 133 runs batting first, while the Dharamsala game was abandoned midway through after Punjab Kings had scored 122 runs in the first 10 overs. The Capitals still have the situation very much in control, however, their remaining games are all against teams in the race for the playoffs and first up are the Gujarat Titans, who are in splendid touch.

The Titans win on Sunday and they will be through, so will RCB. The teams jostling for spots are six but there are only four places and hence, it is almost a do-or-die game for the Capitals as they have to win at least two out of their last three and if the teams get stuck on points, 17 might not be enough for them to qualify. All three of RCB, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have had a washed out game and are on odd points.

The Capitals will dearly miss their spearhead Mitchell Starc for the remainder of the IPL season and they have even signed Bangladesh speedster Mustafizur Rahman as a temporary replacement. The left-armer played a T20I just 12 hours ago and will be on the flight to Delhi and hence, might not be ready to play again. The Capitals will have to makedo with the remaining players, which also includes the Afghan opener Sediqullah Atal, however, with KL Rahul likely to open, the 2020 finalists will be keen to put faith in their Indian batting in the middle-order along with Tristan Stubbs, who is with the side until the league phase.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 60, DC vs GT

Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan (vc), KL Rahul, Vipraj Nigam, Rashid Khan, Tristan Stubbs, R Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Prasidh Krishna (c)

Probable Playing XIIs

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mukesh Kumar/Mustafizur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee/Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna