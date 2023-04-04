DC vs GT IPL 2023: Pitch report to records - Here's everything to know about Arun Jaitley Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, PTI Pitch report to records, all you need to know about the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DC vs GT IPL 2023: Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium is set to host its first IPL match after almost 2 years. David Warner's Delhi Capitals face Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the 7th match of the season as Delhi fans await for the IPL action to kick off. Before we dive deep into the action, here is all you need to know about the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DC vs GT Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium favours the batters. Chasing here is easier than defending the target. There have been 76 IPL games played at the venue and teams chasing have won 42 times, while the batting first have won 34 games.

IPL matches played: 76.

Matches won by teams batting first: 34.

Matches won by teams batting second: 42.

Matches Tied: 0.

Highest team score: 231/4 - Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab Kings, 2011.

Lowest team score: 83 - Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2013.

Average first-innings score- 162.

Will toss matter

The above numbers suggest that the toss does matter at the venue as teams chasing have won more games. Also, dew makes its presence, which makes it more difficult to defend a total.

Days after outclassing Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 opener, Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans face David Warner's Delhi Capitals in the 7th match of the season. The Titans have become a team to beat in the IPL as the defending champions possess a brilliant blend of balance in their team. Meanwhile, the Capitals have lost their opening match to Lucknow Super Giants.

Delhi Capitals Squad:

David Warner (c), Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Lungi Ngidi, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Philip Salt, Ishant Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Gujarat Titans Squad:

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Srikar Bharat, Abhinav Manohar, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, David Miller, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel

