DC vs GT IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya praises Sai Sudharsan's heroic 50, says he will do something great for India

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sai Sudharsan

DC vs GT IPL 2023: Gujrat Titans on Tuesday defeated Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets in the 7th Match of IPL at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. GT chased down 163 runs with 11 balls to spare against DC as Sai Sudharsan and David Miller helped the defending champions get over the line. The win took them to the first place in the points table, while Delhi Capitals are placed eighth in the IPL 2023 points table.

Young Sai made a sublime 62 runs on 48 balls as Pandya praised him

Following this effort of the youngster, captain Pandya heaped Pandya praise on his player. "He (Sai Sudharsan) has been batting terrifically. Credit to the support staff and to him as well. The amount of batting he's done in the last 15 days, all the result you see is all his hard work. Going forward, if I'm not wrong, in two years, he'll do something great for franchise cricket and eventually for India cricket as well," Pandya said in the post-match presentation.

DC vs GT IPL 2023 match Highlights:

DC 162/8 (20)

GT 163/4 (18.1)

Gujarat Titans won by 6 wkts

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Sai Sudharsan

Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the IPL 2023 on their home ground. In a good chase of 162 runs, GT were 54/3 in the powerplay. However, soon after that Sai Sundharasan boosted the chase in his 62-run knock off 48 balls. In the first innings, GT put up a fine bowling effort which restricted DC to 162/8.

Gujarat Titans Squad for IPL 2023:

Hardik Pandya (Captain), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

Delhi Capitals Squad for IPL 2023:

David Warner (captain), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel.

Latest Cricket News