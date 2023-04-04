DC vs GT: Clinical Gujarat Titans brush aside Delhi Capitals comfortably

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat Titans chased down 163 to win their 2nd game of IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans have won their second consecutive game of the ongoing 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They brushed aside Delhi Capitals in an away game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium by six wickets with 11 balls to spare. Sai Sudharsan and David Miller kept their cool in the chase as they gunned down 163 runs in the 19th over of the innings. The former scored a brilliant half-century holding the innings from one end and making sure there were no hiccups at any moment in the chase.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals got off to a quick start but Mohammed Shami struck twice with the new ball that was moving significantly. David Warner yet again fought a lone battle but his strike-rate was under the scanner, not for the first time. He scored 37 runs off 32 balls while Sarfaraz Khan also struggled for the most parts of his innings. Debutant Abishek Porel looked like he belongs at this stage smashing 20 runs off 11 balls while Axar Patel was left with too much to do in the end.

He scored 36 runs off just 22 balls with two fours and three sixes to propel DC's score to 162 runs in their 20 overs. The score seemed competitive at the halfway mark given the way pitch was playing.

To make it look like a tough task, DC needed early wickets but they let the Titans off the hook early in the powerplay overs. Anrich Nortje strangely was introduced in the third over only for him to pick up a wickets off his first ball of IPL 2023 castling Wriddhiman Saha and then dismissed Shubman Gill in his next over. Hardik Pandya's wicket reduced GT tp 54/3 that gave some hope to the Capitals.

But Sai Sudharsan was the man for the Titans who stood up to make it look like a walk in the park. Impact player Vijay Shankar also played his part in stabilising the innings with a 53-run partnership with the former. Though Shankar's wicket kept DC in the hunt, David Miller, playing his first game in IPL 2023, came out and played his natural game to thrash all the hopes of opposition.

Sudharsan, at the other end, got to his half-century and made sure that he remained not-out on 62 runs while Miller scored 31 runs off 16 balls as the duo took the Titans home in the 19th over to secure their second win of the season in as many outings. Meanwhile, DC are left with pondering with a lot of things as they have lost both their matches.

