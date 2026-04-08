DC vs GT: 3 Player battles to watch out for in IPL 2026 Match 14

New Delhi:

The 14th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season will see Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans lock horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The teams have got off to contrasting starts in their respective campaigns, with the Capitals winning both matches so far, while the Titans have lost their opening two matches and are in search of their first win. Ahead of the upcoming clash between the two teams, let us have a look at 3 player batters to watch out for:

Here are three player battles to watch out for in the DC vs GT clash

1. KL Rahul vs Kagiso Rabada

KL Rahul is a crucial player for the Delhi Capitals, but has scored only one run in two innings so far. Nevertheless, he is a classy player and can go big while opening the innings. Hence, Kagiso Rabada will be key for the Titans with the new ball as the South African fast bowler will look to dismiss Rahul early, having dismissed him thrice in nine innings so far. Having said that, the Capitals opener has also done well facing Rabada in IPL, scoring 77 runs off 46 deliveries at a strike rate of 167.39. So, this will be a battle to watch out for in the DC vs GT encounter.

2. Jos Buttler vs Lungi Ngidi

Jos Buttler is finding it tough at the moment with the bat, but he is a champion player, especially in white-ball cricket. He will bat at number three for the Titans and will face Ngidi in his first spell in the powerplay if GT lose an early wicket. Ngidi has managed to get the better of Buttler three times in 10 innings in T20 cricket. At the same time, Buttler has also enjoyed facing him, having scored 66 runs off 41 balls at a strike rate of 160.97. Hence, this will be the battle to watch out for in today's match.

3. KL Rahul vs Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna generally comes into the attack in the second half of the innings unless things go out of control like it happened in the previous game for the Titans. However, for Rahul, he could be introduced early yet again as the fast bowler has dismissed the DC opener thrice in seven innings so far while conceding 72 runs off 52 deliveries at an average of 24. This is a decent match up as Rahul's strike rate against Krishna is not great either.

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