DC-W vs GG-W WPL Match Score Live: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl first against Gujarat Giants Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans in match 4 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL). Delhi suffered a 50-run defeat in their previous game against Mumbai, while Gujarat picked up a thrilling 10-run win over UP Warriorz.

Navi Mumbai:

Under the new captain, Jemimah Rodrigues, Delhi Capitals suffered a hammering defeat of 50 runs in their opening game of WPL 2026. They will now eye to quickly get back into winning ways in their upcoming clash against Gujarat Giants on January 12 at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

For Gujarat, the momentum will be key. They picked up a thrilling 10-run win over UP Warriorz in the previous match after a dominant batting show. Youngster Anushka Sharma impressed with the bat, while captain Ash Gardner scored a scintillating half-century. Georgia Wareham was eventually adjudged the Player of the Match for her late blitzkreig and she also picked up a couple of wickets with the ball.