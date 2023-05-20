DC vs CSK: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER DC vs CSK Pitch Report IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be looking to finish their season on high as they host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 67th of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) match on Saturday, May 20. Delhi became the first team to get eliminated from the playoff qualification race this season after a disastrous start to their campaign in skipper Rishabh Pant's absence. David Warner-led side recorded a 15-run win against Punjab Kings in their last game to move to the ninth place in the points table and will be hoping for a win in their last game of the season.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings are yet to secure a playoff qualification and are placed in the second position in the points table with 15 points from 13 matches. A win will help CSK to clinch the second position in the points table but if they lose, then MS Dhoni-led side will require either one of Lucknow Super Giannts, Royal Challengers Bangalore, or Mumbai Indians to lose their last game to secure playoff qualification.

Pitch Report: DC vs CSK

The pitch at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium has a balanced surface in T20 cricket. The pitch traditionally favors spinners but they have managed to take just 32 wickets here this season. The average first innings score here is 165 from 83 IPL matches and it's 168 from six matches in IPL 2023. The venue is yet to produce a 200-plus total this season with DC skipper David Warner labeling the surface 'challenging for batters'.

Will Toss Matter?

Yes, it will. Teams batting second have recorded 45 wins from 83 IPL matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium. In IPL 2023, teams chasing have recorded wins in four out of six matches and Delhi's both wins at home came while chasing as well.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 13

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won bowling first: 9

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 139

Average 2nd Innings scores: 133

Score Stats for T20I matches

Highest total recorded - 212/3 (19.1 Ov) by SA vs IND

Lowest total recorded - 120/10 (19.3 Ov) by SL vs SA

Highest score chased - 212/3 (19.1 Ov) by SA vs IND

Lowest score defended - 96/7 (20 Ov) by IND-W vs PAK-W

Full Squads -

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt(wk), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Mustafizur Rahman, Lalit Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Chetan Sakariya, Vicky Ostwal

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Simarjeet Singh

