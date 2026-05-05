DC vs CSK pitch report: How will surface at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi play?

New Delhi:

With four wins in nine games, Delhi Capitals are currently seventh on the IPL points table. They are still alive in the playoffs race, but the upcoming clash against Chennai Super Kings holds the key. The side, however, needs some consistency. In one outing, the side piled up 264, the highest total in their history, only to see it chased down in what became the most successful pursuit in men’s T20 cricket.

The very next match brought a dramatic collapse, with the batting line-up dismissed for just 75, resulting in one of the heaviest defeats in terms of balls remaining. Both games ended in losses, extending a difficult phase in which defeats piled up rapidly.

That slump, however, was halted away from home. Facing Rajasthan Royals, Delhi produced a statement chase, overhauling 226 with an over to spare to register their most successful pursuit in the league. The result offered a much-needed lift after a sequence that had threatened to derail their campaign.

Selection decisions have played a role in shaping their recent turnaround. Changes to the overseas combination, driven partly by injuries and availability issues, have allowed adjustments in both batting and bowling. Pathum Nissanka has seized his opportunity, while Mitchell Starc has strengthened the attack with the new ball. The anticipated return of Lungi Ngidi could further stabilise the side as they approach a crucial phase of the season.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings arrive in the capital in a comparable position. They too have collected eight points from nine matches, with net run rate separating them. Notably, injuries have also disrupted Chennai’s season, making consistency elusive for them as well. Despite recent wins for both sides, neither has fully established momentum.

In the meantime, MS Dhoni is very unlikely to play against Delhi on May 5. Chennai are expected to make just one change to their playing XI, as Ramakrishna Ghosh is ruled out of the season.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Pitch Report

The surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium usually favours the batters. However, due to the rain, it has been under cover. There’s also little possibility of rain during the match. Hence, bowling first will be the wise decision. Anything over 225 runs can be considered a good total on the board.

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