DC vs CSK: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings confirm spot in playoffs, crush Delhi Capitals by 77 runs

DC vs CSK: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on Saturday became the second team to confirm their spot in the playoffs of IPL 2023. Led by a special all-around show, the Super Kings crushed Delhi Capitals by a huge margin of 77 runs. With this CSK have reached the playoffs of IPL for the 12th time in history.

It was a crucial match for Dhoni's men as they needed a win to set their name in stone for the playoffs and they achieved the same in some style. A sublime batting performance, led by the openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad, powered CSK to their third-highest total in the season - 223/3. Later the bowling department choked the Capitals batters and restricted them to 146/9 to secure a win.

