Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score IPL 2020: Dhoni opts to bat against DC

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score IPL 2020: Both teams look to continue winning momentum

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of DC vs CSK live IPL match from Sharjah. Despite a poor show in the first-half, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have once again proved why they are a team whose presence can't be neglected. The MS Dhoni-led side managed to garner a much-needed win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to keep their playoffs hopes alive and will now aim to consolidate their position when they face a confident-looking Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday evening. Dhoni's decisions, which were heavily criticised earlier, finally clicked in their last game and the three-time champions will certainly aim to stick to their plans. While Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu are in good form, CSK's ploy of promoting Sam Curran up the order also worked as the all-rounder handed an ideal start to his side with a 31-run knock against SRH. Here you can follow all the live score and updates from DC vs CSK live IPL match.

Live score and updates Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020: CSK opt to bat

19.08 IST: Playing XIs are out

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma

19.01 IST: Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni wins toss and opts to bat against Delhi Capitals

18.30 IST: Hello and welcome to our live blog of Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings live IPL match from Sharjah.

