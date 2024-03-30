DC vs CSK IPL 2024 pitch report: How will surface at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam play?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI DC and CSK players at IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to play their first home game of the Indian Premier League 2024 when they host high-flying Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 13th match on Sunday, March 31. Delhi remains without a win after two games this season while the defending champions are at the top of the points table with two impressive victories.

After thrashing Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in the curtain raiser, Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai recorded a dominant 63-run win against Gujarat Titans in their last game at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals failed to defend 174 runs against Punjab Kings in their first game and then fell 12 runs short while chasing a 186-run target against Rajasthan Royals. Delhi are playing their first two home games at Vizag this season.

ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Pitch Report

Vizag Stadium is set to host its first IPL 2024 game and fans can expect a balanced surface on Sunday. The venue is famous for a bowling-friendly surface but a fresh pitch is expected to be helpful for both batters as well. Teams are expected to bowl first after winning the toss as only three times teams batting first have won the T20 game here so far.

ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam T20 numbers

Total T20IMatches: 10

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won bowling first: 7

Average first innings score: 128

Average second innings score: 116

Highest total scored: 209/8 by India vs Australia

Highest score chased: 209/8 by India vs Australia

Lowest total recorded: 82/10 by Sri Lanka vs India

Lowest total defended: 138/4 by Australia Women vs India Women

DC vs CSK probable playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman.