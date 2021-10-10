DC vs CSK IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 Toss Updates Playing XI: Who will win the toss today - Pant or Dhoni?

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 DC vs CSK Qualifier 1 Toss Today: Find the list of all toss and match results for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 so far.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2021 in Dubai. While Chennai have set sights on their fourth IPL trophy, Delhi are eyeing their maiden crown.

Chennai are now back in familiar settings of playoff rounds, something that they have been done 11 out of 12 times. Delhi, on the other hand, were handed a jolt by KS Bharat's last-ball six in their last group league game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

For Chennai, Ruturaj Gaikwad (533 runs) and Faf du Plessis (546 runs), who have provided solid starts, will be crucial against Delhi's bowling attack. Delhi strength this season strength has been their bowling. Avesh Khan (22 wickets), Axar Patel (15 wickets), Kagiso Rabada (13 wickets) and Anrich Nortje, who has taken nine wickets so far, will be looking to leave a mark against the three-time champions.

The winner of the first IPL Qualifier between CSK and DC will move straight to the final and the losing side will get another chance in Qualifier 2.

Delhi Capitals: Toss and match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Delhi Capitals (DC) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

Total Matches Played - 14

Tosses won: 8

Tosses lost: 6

Match Result after Tosses won: 7/8 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 3/6 wins

CSK vs DC: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

RR vs DC: RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 3 wickets

DC vs PBKS: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 6 wickets

DC vs MI: MI won the toss, opted to bat - DC won by 6 wickets

SRH vs DC: DC won the toss, opted to bat - DC won via Super Over

DC vs RCB: DC won toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 1 run

DC vs KKR: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

PBKS vs DC: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

SRH vs DC: SRH won toss, opted to bat - DC won by 8 wickets

DC vs RR: RR won toss, opt to bowl - DC won by 33 runs.

DC vs KKR: KKR won toss, opt to bowl - KKR won by 3 wickets

MI vs DC: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 4 wickets

DC vs CSK: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 3 wickets

DC vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 7 wickets

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

Total Matches Played - 14

Tosses won: 5

Tosses lost: 9

Match Result after Tosses won: 5/5 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 4/9 wins

CSK vs DC - DC won the toss, opt to bowl - DC lost by 7 wickets

PBKS vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets

CSK vs RR - RR won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 45 runs

CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 18 runs

CSK vs RCB - CSK won the toss, opt to bat - CSK won by 69 runs

SRH vs CSK - SRH won the toss, opt to bat - CSK won by 7 wickets

MI vs CSK - MI won the toss, opted to bowl - MI lost by 4 wickets

CSK vs MI - CSK won the toss, elected to bat - CSK won by 20 runs

CSK vs RCB - CSK won toss, elected to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets

CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bat - CSK won by 2 wickets

SRH vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets

RR vs CSK - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 7 wickets

CSK vs PBKS - PBKS won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 6 wickets

SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Dominic Drakes, Bhagath Varma, Karn Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara

Delhi Capitals Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Curran, Lukman Meriwala, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Billings, Steven Smith, Umesh Yadav, Amit Mishra, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma.