IPL Live Streaming DC vs CSK: Live Match How to Watch IPL 2020 Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

Their campaign is back on track, courtesy Mahendra Singh Dhoni's smart captaincy but a stiff test awaits Chennai Super Kings when they face a dominant Delhi Capitals in their next IPL match on Saturday.vEvery tactic that Dhoni employed against Sunrisers Hyderabad, worked, and they are expected to continue in the same vein as they battle to salvage the season. Whether it was promoting Sam Curran to the opener's slot or finishing pacer Deepak Chahar's quota upfront while using seven bowlers to dry up runs, every move produced the desired result. Dhoni used leg spinner Piyush Chawla for only one over and that too as late as in the 16th over, leaving it largely on Ravindra Jadeja and Karn Sharma but CSK are likely to continue with three spinners considering that the Sharjah wickets are now getting slower.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 17 (Saturday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match?

Delhi Capitals Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Alex Carey (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Avesh Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav

Chennai Super Kings Squad: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

