DC vs CSK: Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest bowler to 50 IPL wickets

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Kagiso Rabada

Delhi Capitals speedster Kagiso Rabada on Saturday become the fastest-ever bowler to reach the milestone of 50 wickets in the Indian Premier League, pipping the likes of Lasith Malinga and Sunil Narine. He achieved the feat during the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Suoer Kings and Delhi in Sharjah.

Rabada picked up just one wicket in his three overs on Saturday with the dismissal of Faf du Plessis for 58 in the 15th over. With the dismissal, Rabada became the fastest to 50 wickets in IPL history, both in terms of matches and the number of deliveries.

Rabada surpassed Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Narine in terms of matches having reached the milestone in just 27 appearances as against the spinner who took 32 matches to the feat. Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga stands third with an appearance more than Narine. Rabada also surpassed Malinga in terms of the fewest balls to 50 IPL wickets. The South African speedster took 616 deliveries to the feat against the veteran Sri Lankan who took 749 balls. Narine stands third on that list with 760 balls to the milestone.

Talking about the match, opting to bat first Chennai found themselves in trouble as Tushar Deshpande dismissed Sam Curran in the very first over of the game for a duck before the CSK's usual suspects picked it from there en route to a steady 87-run stand. Du Plessis scored yet another fifty while Watson laced six boundaries to score 36 off 28 balls.

Chennai then lost two quick wickets losing Du Plessis and captain MS Dhoni for just three of five before Ambati Rayudu looked to resurrect the innings with his 25-ball 45 while being ably supported by Ravindra Jadeja who scored 33 off 13.

The fifty-run stand between Rayudu and Jadeja guided Chennai to 179 for four.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage