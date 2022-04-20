DC Playing 11 vs PBKS, IPL 2022: Sarfaraz Khan likely to replace COVID positive Mitchell Marsh in Delhi 11

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Delhi Capitals will look to get back on winning ways in IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals will look to get their camp on track as they face Punjab Kings in the 32nd match of IPL 2022 here at the Barbone Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday. DC are already in trouble after facing defeat in three out of the five matches so far.

Team changes

Delhi Capitals received a big blow when their star all-rounder Mitchell Starc tested positive on Monday this week after their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Australian all-rounder has played just one game in IPL 2022 so far where he struggled to find the middle of the bat. He scored 14 runs against RCB with a strike rate of 58 and did not bowl in the game. DC team management can replace him with in form middle-order batsman Sarfaraz Khan. It is most likely that DC will play with only three foreign players.

DC Playing 11 vs PBKS

1. Prithvi Shaw

2. David Warner

3. Rishabh Pant (c & wk)

4. Sarfaraz Khan

5. Rovman Powell

6. Lalit Yadav

7. Axar Patel

8. Shardul Thakur

9. Kuldeep Yadav

10. Mustafizur Rahman

11. Khaleel Ahmed

Shaw and Warner have shown glimpses of form in the last few matches while Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz, Rovman Powell and Lalit Yadav form a strong core. Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur are doing a brilliant job as all-rounders while Khaleel Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman are also in wickets this season. The chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav is third on the list of Purple Cap.

DC Full Squad for IPL 2022

Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan