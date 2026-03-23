DC captain Axar Patel not fan of Impact player rule: 'Personally I don't like it'

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has become the latest advocate against the IPL's Impact Player rule that was introduced in 2023. Speaking at a media briefing, Axar stated that he 'personally doesn't like' the rule, joining the likes of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, both of who have criticised it.

"I don't like this rule as I am an all-rounder myself (laughs). Earlier, we used to pick an all-rounder for this role (batting and bowling). Now, team management goes with a particular batter or bowler. They say why do we need an all-rounder?" Axar said in a media briefing, as quoted by PTI. "Being an all-rounder myself, I don't like it, but at the same time, rules are rules. We have to follow them. But personally, I don't like it."

Axar not believer of 'greatest T20 team ever' tag

Meanwhile, Axar brushed aside the talk of India being the greatest T20 team assembled ever. India recently won the T20 World Cup 2026 and became the first team to defend the title and also the first one to win it at home.

The success drew comparisons of India's T20 domination to the Australian invincibles of the 2000s; however, Axar highlighted that he doesn't believe in comparing teams from different eras.

"It all started post 2022, we started playing this brand of cricket and took some tough calls. If this Indian team wants to dominate, we have to continue playing a fearless brand of cricket and change as per the requirements of the game at that time.

"I don't believe in the tag of the greatest T20 team ever. It is all about time and era. If a team's combination is set, they can do wonders," he added.

Axar speaks up on Starc's availability

Meanwhile, the DC captain also spoke about Mitchell Starc, who is yet to receive an NOC from Cricket Australia for the IPL 2026.

With the team's cricket director Venugopal Rao and coach Hemang Badani by his side, Axar was asked whether he would be prepared to field T Natarajan as a replacement for Starc if the latter fails to arrive in time for the team’s opening match against LSG in Lucknow on April 1. "It is tough to answer that at this stage. If Starc gets NOC, he can also come before the first match. We are waiting for that update. If he doesn't come, there is no temptation to replace a left arm pacer with a left arm pacer.

"It is about team combination. Having said that, Natajaran is doing really well and is 100 per cent fit," said Axar.