Days after getting maiden England call-up, Sonny Baker takes hat-trick in the Hundred against Superchargers The 22-year-old Hampshire pacer Sonny Baker, who has been on the rise since the England Lions tour to Australia, has been in sensational form in the ongoing Hundred for the Manchester Originals and immediately after getting his maiden national call-up, he registered a hat-trick on Sunday.

MANCHESTER:

Young English pacer Sonny Baker celebrated his maiden national call-up in some style as he took his first-ever T20 hat-trick for the Manchester Originals, playing in the Hundred, dismantling the Northern Superchargers as the hosts achieved a crucial victory on Sunday, at Old Trafford. Baker dismissed Superchargers' Dawid Malan on the final delivery of his third set, before coming back to finish things off by taking wickets on the first and second deliveries of his final set to complete the hat-trick, getting rid of Tom Lawes and Jacob Duffy.

Baker became only the fourth bowler in the men's Hundred history to take a hat-trick after Imran Tahir (in 2021 for Birmingham Phoenix), Tymal Mills (in 2023 for Southern Brave) and Sam Curran (in 2024 for the Oval Invincibles). The 22-year-old has impressed one and all with his pace and accuracy at such a young age, as well as his temperament, to bowl consistently in the same channel. He will be looking to take his form into the South Africa ODIs, followed by the T20Is against Ireland.

The procession for the Superchargers was set into motion by Josh Tongue, who snared a couple of early wickets in his first two sets and the Superchargers were always playing catch-up since then, chasing a sizeable target of 172. David Miller provided some semblance to the Superchargers' scorecard and pushed the Originals bowlers back a bit, but alone, he was only going to get so far, with practically no support from the other batters.

The two overseas spin options for the Originals, Rachin Ravindra and Noor Ahmad, too, shared a couple of wickets apiece and the Superchargers were restricted to 114, suffering their second defeat of the season. It was an important win for the Originals to stay in the mix for a top-three finish, having lost three of their first four matches before Sunday.