Days after being ridiculed for run-out, Rahkeem Cornwall slams 45-ball century in CPL 2023

Rahkeem Cornwall was ridiculed and trolled for simple run-out earlier in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL). But a few days later, the cricketer stunned the opposition by scoring a ton in the 221-run chase opening the innings.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: September 04, 2023 11:30 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/WINDIES CRICKET Rahkeem Cornwall was humble enough to click pictures with fans after the match

Rahkeem Cornwall has made the headlines yet again in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season. He is featuring for Barbados Royals and slammed a brilliant 45-ball ton in the match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 18th match of the tournament. His effort comes a few days after he was massively trolled for a run-out earlier in the tournament. 

The Royals needed to chase 221 runs to win the match and Cornwall literally hammered almost every ball that came his way while opening the innings. His swashbuckling knock was laced with 4 fours ands 12 humongous sixes with two of them travelling a stunning 110 and 111 metres as well. He got retired hurt after scoring 102 runs off 48 balls but by then, his team was on the brink of a famous victory. Perhaps, as soon as Cornwall reached his century, the man unfurled a bat-drop celebration as well probably in a response to all the criticism that came his way for a run-out few days ago.

Watch the video of his celebration here:

No wonder he won the Player of the Match award as well for his scintillating knock. He is dedicated the century and the POTM award to one of his two sons who is celebrating his birthday today. He also thanked his family for always supporting him. "Today is my Son's birthday, I dedicate this knock to him. My two sons always back me. Pitch was really good and I backed myself. My first hundred. I back myself to get my team to a good start. They (crowd) keep me going, so I want to give them something to cheer about. I haven't gone past the powerplay, once I go past that I could go big. Thanks to my family for supporting me," Cornwall said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

