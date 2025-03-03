Day-Night Test set to return to West Indies in 2025 after 7 years West Indies are set to England, Ireland, Australia and Pakistan this year in the home season. Now add to that the day-night Test, and the fans will be excited for some thrilling action in 2025 at different venues. Apart from these teams in Men's cricket, they will host Women's World Cup qualifiers.

West Indies are set to host a day-night Test match for the first time in seven years. Australia are set to travel to the Caribbean later this year for three Test matches and five T20Is, with the tour starting from June 25 with the longer format. The third and final Test match will be played with the pink ball at the Sabina Park in Jamaica from July 12 to 16.

The venue is currently being upgraded with the installation of extra lights that will fit the requirement, according to a report in Cricbuzz. "The Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) is best authorised to comment on this, but I can confirm that a day/night match will be played in the summer," Daley Redcliffe, the head of Kingston Cricket Club (KCC), said. However, the official confirmation will come soon in this matter.

"This Test match is significant and historic for the Jamaica Cricket Association and Jamaica. The Government of Jamaica, in partnership with the JCA/CWI (Cricket West Indies) has invested significant sums of money to upgrade the lights to meet all the International requirements. This coupled with a newly installed electronic scoreboard before said Test Match. At this time we are comfortable with the preparations and looking forward to hosting a successful Test match," Courtney Francis, the CEO JCA, said.

The only day-night Test played in the West Indies was back in 2018 against Sri Lanka when the visitors had won a low-scoring affair by four wickets. Batting first, the Caribbeans posted only 204 runs in their first innings, however, Sri Lanka were skittled for only 154 runs. After taking a 50-run lead in the first innings the hosts collapsed to just 93 runs in their second essay to set a 144-run target for Sri Lanka who chased it down with four wickets in hand. The match was dominated by the fast bowlers as Jason Holder won the player of the match award in the losing cause.