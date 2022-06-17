Dawid Malan joins Jos Buttler in exclusive club; know details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dawid Malan celebrating his maiden hundred vs The Netherlands.

Dawid Malan created a new record in the first ODI vs Netherlands as he raced away to his maiden hundred in the 50-over-format in just 91 deliveries.

With this inning, Malan became only the second Englishmen after Jos Buttler to have a century in all three formats of the game.

Anyways, England dished out an ultimate bashing to The Netherlands as the team scripted history to record the highest-ever total in one-day cricket of 498/4.

As far as the match is concerned, the Netherlands won the toss and opted to bowl. Batting first, England got off to a flyer, as Philip Salt smacked bowlers left, right and centre on his way to 122 runs off just 93 deliveries.

Dawid Malan came in next and started exactly from where Salt left. He started aggressively and played in that fashion throughout to register his maiden ton in One Day Internationals.

But the real monster was yet to come. Jos Buttler came in reached his fifty in 27 balls, kept attacking, and reached the three figure mark in just 47 balls, and ultimately remained unbeaten on 162. Livingstone was the next player to pile on the misery for Netherlands. He started off like there's no tomorrow, and reached to his fifty in no time.

Here is the list of records that England created on their way to history.

3 Hundreds in an ODI innings

Amla, Rossouw, and De Villiers v WI - Joburg 2015

De Kock, Du Plessis, and De Villiers v Ind - Wankhede 2015

Salt, Malan, and Buttler v Netherlands - Amstelveen 2022

Fastest Scores

Second-fastest ODI 150

Second-fastest ODI 50

Most sixes in a team innings

Personal Milestones

Buttler reached 150 off just 65 balls. Only the superman of cricket, AB de Villiers, is ahead of him. He reached the milestone in 64 balls vs West Indies.

Dawid Malan became only the 2nd English men's cricketer to score centuries in all three formats after Jos Buttler. The match also marked Malan and Philip Salt's maiden ODI centuries.