David Warner will play big part in WTC final and Ashes: Australia head coach

Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald has backed David Warner to "play a really big part" in the upcoming World Test Championship final beginning on June 7, against India, and the Ashes series against England, beginning on June 16.

The 36-year-old showed attacking intent in the 2023 edition of IPL as the Delhi Capitals skipper. Warner played 14 matches and scored 516 runs with the highest score of 86. He finished with six half-centuries and an average of 36.86 runs.

Regardless of Warner's recent struggles, McDonald is confident of him delivering at the top of the order.

"We're optimistic with what Dave's got left, we've picked him in the squad and we feel he'll play a really big part in the Ashes and the World Test Championship (final)," McDonald told Australian radio station SEN.

Warner was included in Australia's squad for the WTC final against India and the first two Ashes Tests but selectors have also picked Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw as options.

"He's an important part of that squad, and if he wasn't, we would've had a clear checkpoint after the WTC going into the Ashes," added McDonald.

"That's not the case, we've picked our squad for the first two Ashes Tests as well, so he's clearly in our plans and ready to go."

He also endured a forgettable campaign during the last Ashes, returning with an average of 9.50, the worst ever by an opener playing in 10 innings.

"He knows exactly where he sits with us. It's not as though he hasn't had success in those conditions, so we're backing him to draw on everything he's got," McDonald said of Warner, referring to the 418 runs he amassed in the 2015 Ashes in England.

"He's in a good head space," said McDonald.

"I spoke to him as recently as yesterday, and he's ready to go. He's really excited to get back into the camp.

