Tuesday, December 27, 2022
     
  5. David Warner smashes 100 in 100th Test, silences critics by ending century drought

David Warner smashes 100 in 100th Test, silences critics by ending century drought

This is David Warner's first Test century since January 2020.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: December 27, 2022 8:26 IST
David Warner celebrates
Image Source : GETTY David Warner celebrates

David Warner who recently joined the 100 Test club, ended his century drought in the Australia vs South Africa Test on Tuesday. Warner smashed his 25th Test ton and 45th international hundred and gave an answer to recent criticism in style. This is his first Test century since January 2020.

David Warner's performance in the previous 5 Test innings:

  • AUS vs SA: 3 runs (17 December 2022)
  • AUS vs SA: No runs scored (17 December 2022)
  • AUS vs WI: 28 runs (8 December 2022)
  • AUS vs WI: 21 runs (8 December 20220
  • AUS vs WI: 48 runs (30 November 2022)

Australia's David Warner joined the 100 Test club on Monday in the second match against South Africa. He became only the third opener and the 14th player to play 100 Tests for his country. Before the match, Warner had scored 7922 runs at an average of 45.52 with a strike rate of 71.20.

