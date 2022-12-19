David Warner should consider retirement from Test cricket says former Australia cricketer

Follow us on Image Source : AP David Warner

David Warner isn't the Test player he used to be till about two years back and he should really consider retirement according to Former Australian player Simon O'Donnell. In the recent Test match against South Africa in Brisbane, the 36-year-old was out for a duck and scored just three runs. The hosts won the game by six wickets in two days. Warner last scored a Test century in January 2020.

David Warner's performance in the previous 5 Test innings:

AUS vs SA: 3 runs (17 December 2022)

AUS vs SA: No runs scored (17 December 2022)

AUS vs WI: 28 runs (8 December 2022)

AUS vs WI: 21 runs (8 December 20220

AUS vs WI: 48 runs (30 November 2022)

"I think he'd (Warner) be contemplating and possibly should (retire) at the end of the Sydney Test (third game against the Proteas from Jan 4-8, 2023)," O'Donnell said.

"We're not talking about David Warner in the last few innings, we're talking about David Warner in the last two years, he hasn't been the same player he was before then. That indicates to me that if David found form again, it's not going to be for long.

"We actually have a sample area over a long period of time where things haven't been up to standard."

O'Donnell, who played six Tests and 87 ODIs chiefly as a bowler, said South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada dismissing Warner quickly in both innings would have dismayed the batting stalwart.

"I just think it's time… that first ball from Rabada in the first innings… it's un-Warner-like," O'Donnell said.

"He came out in that second dig (innings) – you could see he was pumped to the nth degree.

"He was up and about and look, he got a beauty (of a delivery), but again I just don't think he's where he wants to be," added O'Donnell.

However, O'Donnell felt Warner still has plenty of white-ball cricket left in him.

"It's time for him to consider (retirement from Test cricket). He'll still play white-ball cricket for a period of time in my opinion."

