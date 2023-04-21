David Warner shatters Rohit Sharma's record; registers special milestones after victorious night in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI David Warner had a night to remember in DC's match against KKR

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner shattered a major record of Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma as Delhi defeated Kolkata. The Capitals registered their first win of the tournament after suffering five losses, while the Knight Riders have now lost three consecutive games.

Delhi won the game after chasing down the target of 128 in challenging conditions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The chase was led by skipper Warner as he made 57 off 41 balls before Axar Patel gave the finishing touches. Due to his knock, Warner has shattered Rohit Sharma's major feat in IPL. Warner has now become the batter to score the most runs against one opponent in the Indian cash-rich tournament. He has smashed 1075 runs against Kolkata in the tournament. The record earlier belonged to Sharma, who has made 1040 runs against the same opposition KKR.

Most runs against an opponent in the IPL

David Warner vs KKR - 1075

Rohit Sharma vs KKR - 1040

Shikhar Dhawan vs CSK - 1029

David Warner vs PBKS - 1005

Virat Kohli vs CSK - 985

Notably, this is not the only feat Warner registered in his team's match against KKR. He also became the first overseas player and second all-over to score over 3000 runs in IPL while chasing. Warner now has scored 3036 runs while batting second and is only behind Virat Kohli, who has 3179 runs to his name while chasing.

Most runs while chasing in IPL

Virat Kohli - 3179 runs

David Warner - 3036 runs

Robin Uthappa - 2832 runs

Shikhar Dhawan - 2707 runs

Rohit Sharma - 2549 runs

Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in their sixth game of the tournament. Chasing a target of 128, DC were in a spot of bother with wickets falling at regular intervals. However, with captain Warner playing the anchor role, DC kept their noses ahead of KKR. After his dismissal, KKR staged a comeback and took the match to the final over, where DC held their nerves as Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav guided the team home.

Latest Cricket News