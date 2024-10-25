David Warner's lifetime captaincy ban lifted 6 years after Sandpaper Gate

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Warner received a lifetime captaincy ban after being found party to in the infamous ball-tampering investigation during the 2018 Cape Town Test

David Warner, the vice-captain of the Test team at the time, is now eligible to lead Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League after a successful review of his lifetime leadership ban imposed by Cricket Australia (CA) following ball-tampering saga in 2018. An independent panel reviewed Warner's sanction and concluded that the 37-year-old met all the necessary requirements to get his ban lifted after more than six years. CA did not oppose Warner's challenge to the imposed ban and confirmed that he will be able to take leadership positions in all Australian cricket competitions.

Warner was found party to the infamous Sandpaper Gate in the Cape Town Test in South Africa when Cameron Bancroft, the opening batter, was seen applying a substance to the ball. The then captain Steve Smith and his deputy Warner both had been sanctioned one-year suspensions. While Smith was handed a two-year captaincy ban, Warner was given a raw deal with him not being to captain any team in Australian cricket till the time he plays the game. Bancroft was also handed a 9-month suspension with the rest of the players avoiding reprimandation.

"The respectful and contrite tone of his (Warner’s) responses, as well as the content impressed the Review Panel and led it to the unanimous view that he was sincere and genuine in acknowledging responsibility for the conduct and in his statement that he had extreme remorse for his conduct," a CA statement read.

Having accepted the year-long ban from playing cricket, Warner had asked for his captaincy ban to be reviewed in 2018 before withdrawing the same in 2022 out of frustration while alleging harassment through the process. However, after last month's hearing where he was accompanied by his former teammate and Sydney Thunder general manager Trent Copeland, Warner;'s long exile has finally ended.

"There has been a real shift in Dave, his demeanour, how he carries himself," Copeland told the panel. Apart from Copeland, Warner received support from Australian Test captain Pat Cummins and head coach Andrew McDonald with written references, former cricketer Greg Chappell and former women's skipper Lisa Sthalekar. Warner also received two letters of recommendation from his former Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate and co-captain Kane Williamson.