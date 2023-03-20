David Warner quashes corked quad rumours as reason for his exclusion in 2nd ODI against India

Follow us on Image Source : PTI David Warner

David Warner has been a major miss for Australia, starting right from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to the ongoing 3-match ODI series. While he was out of the last two Tests and the first one-day game owing to an elbow injury, his participation in the 2nd ODI was attributed to a corked quad.

"David Warner's international return has been put on hold with the Australian opener to miss the second ODI against India with a corked quad," cricket.com.au reported on their website.

Warner, however, took to social media to clarify and term the news as fake. He tagged the respective site in his Instagram story and used incorrect and fake news hashtags.

David Warner: The King Of Delhi

Recently, Delhi Capitals officially announced David Warner as theIr skipper for IPL 2023, and named Axar Patel as the vice-captain of the side. "The JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today announced Australian batter David Warner as Captain for the upcoming season of the TATA Indian Premier League. Warner steps in as skipper for Rishabh Pant, who is currently undergoing rehab and recovery. Meanwhile, all-rounder Axar Patel has been named the team’s Vice Captain," said DC in a statement.

David Warner is one of the best overseas performers in the history of the league. As captain, he led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their only title in 2016. As a batter, he has 5881 runs in 162 innings. He has four 100s and 55 fifties against his name. Unfortunately, SRH and Warner's relationship hit a staggering low when the southpaw was benched in the 2021 season before being released in 2022 ahead of the mega-auction.

He was then bagged by Delhi for INR 6.25 crore. His value as a batter was on full display, as he turned out to be the run-getter for the team, scoring 432 runs at an average of 48 with a strike rate of 150.52.

"Rishabh has been a terrific leader for Delhi Capitals, and we’re all going to miss having him around. I would like to thank the management for the faith and trust they’ve always shown in me. This franchise has always been home for me, and I couldn’t be more excited to lead such a supremely talented bunch of players. I can’t wait to meet them all, and get cracking!," said Warner talking about his new role.

