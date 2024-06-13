'David Warner open the bowling would be funny': Scotland's Michael Jones on Josh Hazlewood's comments

Follow us on Image Source : AP Scotland opener Michael Jones has enjoyed the comments from Australian players through the week about them doing their best to knock England out

Scotland cricket team has the popcorn in their hands and is enjoying the show being the back-benchers seeing whatever is going on between Australia and England in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. England's chances in the tournament hang by the slimmest of the threads and one end of it is in Australia's hands given they play Scotland in their final Group B game in Saint Lucia. Scotland already have reached five points, which is the maximum England can get to and even a close loss against Australia will do for the Richie Berrington side.

Josh Hazlewood saying it would be in Australia's 'best interest' to try and get England out of the tournament has had several reactions while many quoting ICC Code of Conduct stating that it could be a breach if they intentionally manipulate the game or the net run rate. Tim Paine too has made similar comments saying Australia should field half their side and Scotland opener Michael Jones said that they are not complaining at all.

"I was watching it live actually, laughing to myself," Jones told Press Association of Hazlewood's comments. "I watched that interview and I watched Tim Paine when he was saying they should field half a side. I'm not particularly close to them, I don't know any of the Australian players, but it would be good if we could have a little word and sort something out," Jones added saying that seeing David Warner open the bowling will be funny if that happens.

"The rivalry between England and Australia is massive. If they want to play that way then happy days. We won't be complaining. If they want to let David Warner open the bowling or something like that it would be pretty funny." England have to beat Oman and Namibia to be in the position to challenge for a spot in the Super 8 but Scotland with a superior NRR are still favourites to go through.