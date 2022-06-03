David Warner makes fun of himself after Stuart Broad gets Conway twice

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS David Warner | File Photo

Stuart Broad has a special liking for left-handers. In the ongoing test vs New Zealand, Broad dismissed Conway twice in two innings.

Reacting to this, David Warner took to Instagram, shared an image of Broad, and wrote, "Devon Conway I feel your pain."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Warner's Instagram story

For the unversed, Warner had a horror time against Stuart Broad during the 2019 Ashes, where he was dismissed seven times in 10 innings by Broad. During his whole carrer, Broad has dismissed David a total of 14 times.

As far as the match is concerned, 17 wickets fell on day one of the test match. On the second day, New Zealand has been able to swell the lead to over 100 runs.

ENG vs NZ Day 1 Report

In what turned out to be an absolutely crazy 1st day of the 1st test match between England and New Zealand, the black caps - after being down in the dumps - came storming back in the game, as England faced yet another collapase. 17 wickets fell, and only 248 runs were scored on the first day of the match.

It all started with New Zealand winning the toss and electing to bat first. The decision would prove a bad one as England literally ran through the Black Caps' batting order and left them reeling at 45/7.

If it wasn't for de Grandhomme's 42, Southee's 26, and Boult's 14, New Zealand would have been all out under 100. However, due to the above innings, NZ eventually managed to score 132 runs.

Cricket, as they say, is a funny game. England came out to bat, looked assured with their defence, and it seemed like they indeed put in a great bowling performance and the pitch did not have as many demons as NZ made it feel like. But, as soon as Joe Root got out and the scorecard read 92/3, all hell broke loose.

In a matter of minutes, England were reduced to 100/7, and it was all too familiar for the Barmy Army. Boult, Southee, and Kyle Jamieson were the stars with the ball as they picked two wickets each.

Heading into day two, New Zealand will be the happier team and they have stormed their way back into the game. Much like day 1, day 2 promises to be a moving one.

England Playing 11

Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

New Zealand Playing 11

Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult