Australia vs India 2nd ODI: David Warner leaves stadium to undergo scan after groin injury

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES A grimaced David Warner (centre) limps off the field with the help of team physio and Glenn Maxwell (far right) in Sydney on Sunday.

Australia could miss out on David Warner services in the ongoing Australia-India series after the 34-year-old opener suffered a groin injury while fielding during the Indian innings at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Warner later left the stadium for a scan, confirmed Cricket Australia in its official statement.

The incident happened in the fourth over when he tumbled in the field to save a single from the bat of India opener Shikhar Dhawan. After the incident, he had to limp off the field.

Warner clutched his groin after feeling pain and was soon assisted by team physio and Glenn Maxwell to help him get off the field.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson confirmed Warner had suffered an adductor injury and been sent to get X-rays.

"A bad groin strain can take a long, long time to heal," said Fox Cricket commentator Adam Gilchrist.

In addition to four limited-overs matches being played in the next 10 days, there is also only 18 days until the first Vodafone Test match at the Adelaide Oval.

