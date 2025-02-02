David Warner leaves behind Virat Kohli on elite T20 cricket list, dazzles on ILT20 return for Dubai Capitals

Follow us on Image Source : DUBAI CAPITALS X David Warner continued his smashing form in T20 cricket, smashing an unbeaten 93 off just 57 balls on his return to ILT20 for the Dubai Capitals

David Warner dazzled on his return to the International League T20 for the Dubai Capitals, smashing an unbeaten 93 off just 57 balls against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Sunday, February 2 at the Dubai International Stadium. Warner, who led the Sydney Thunder to the final in the Big Bash League while being back as the captain in franchise cricket, missed most of the ILT20 due to a clash in the schedules but returned in time when the Capitals needed to win at least one of their remaining league stage matches to qualify for the playoffs.

Warner and Shai Hope got off to a cracking start on a good wicket in Dubai and put the Knight Riders bowlers under pressure from the outset. Hope got out after scoring 36 but the senior left-hander just didn't stop. Whether it was the pace of David Willey, Jason Holder or Ali Khan or the spin of Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase, Warner didn't discriminate and treated all of them with the same belligerence.

Gulbadin Naib and Dasun Shanaka played crucial cameos as the Capitals posted a massive total of 217 runs but it was Warmer's knock that stood tall. During his whirlwind knock, Warner leapfrogged Virat Kohli on the list of leading run-getters in T20 cricket. Warner required 71 runs to surpass Kohli and now finds himself 91 away from becoming only the fifth batter in the format to reach the milestone of 13,000 runs.

Most runs in T20 cricket

Chris Gayle (2005-2022) - 14,562 (in 455 innings)

Kieron Pollard (2006-2025) - 13,537 (in 617 innings)

Shoaib Malik (2005-2024) - 13,492 (in 510 innings)

Alex Hales (2009-2025) - 13,473 (in 486 innings)

David Warner (2007-2025) - 12,909 (in 397 innings)*

Virat Kohli (2007-2024) - 12,886 (in 382 innings)

Warner's effort combined with a collective bowling performance meant that the Capitals won the clash by 26 runs and sealed the final remaining spot in the playoffs in the 2025 edition of the ILT20. The Capitals will get an opportunity to seal a spot in the top two with one more game remaining in the league stage but they will take on the table toppers Desert Vipers on Monday in Sharjah.