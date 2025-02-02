Sunday, February 02, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. David Warner leaves behind Virat Kohli on elite T20 cricket list, dazzles on ILT20 return for Dubai Capitals

David Warner leaves behind Virat Kohli on elite T20 cricket list, dazzles on ILT20 return for Dubai Capitals

David Warner seems to be getting better with age, especially in T20 cricket as the senior left-hander smashed an unbeaten 93 off just 57 balls on his return to ILT20 for the Dubai Capitals against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, coming from the Big Bash League.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Feb 02, 2025 22:53 IST, Updated : Feb 02, 2025 23:25 IST
David Warner continued his smashing form in T20 cricket,
Image Source : DUBAI CAPITALS X David Warner continued his smashing form in T20 cricket, smashing an unbeaten 93 off just 57 balls on his return to ILT20 for the Dubai Capitals

David Warner dazzled on his return to the International League T20 for the Dubai Capitals, smashing an unbeaten 93 off just 57 balls against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Sunday, February 2 at the Dubai International Stadium. Warner, who led the Sydney Thunder to the final in the Big Bash League while being back as the captain in franchise cricket, missed most of the ILT20 due to a clash in the schedules but returned in time when the Capitals needed to win at least one of their remaining league stage matches to qualify for the playoffs.

Warner and Shai Hope got off to a cracking start on a good wicket in Dubai and put the Knight Riders bowlers under pressure from the outset. Hope got out after scoring 36 but the senior left-hander just didn't stop. Whether it was the pace of David Willey, Jason Holder or Ali Khan or the spin of Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase, Warner didn't discriminate and treated all of them with the same belligerence.

Gulbadin Naib and Dasun Shanaka played crucial cameos as the Capitals posted a massive total of 217 runs but it was Warmer's knock that stood tall. During his whirlwind knock, Warner leapfrogged Virat Kohli on the list of leading run-getters in T20 cricket. Warner required 71 runs to surpass Kohli and now finds himself 91 away from becoming only the fifth batter in the format to reach the milestone of 13,000 runs.

Most runs in T20 cricket

Chris Gayle (2005-2022) - 14,562 (in 455 innings)

Related Stories
Abhishek Sharma breaks Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Samson's historic records during 5th T20I

Abhishek Sharma breaks Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Samson's historic records during 5th T20I

Why is Dhruv Jurel keeping wickets in place of Sanju Samson for India in 5th T20I against England?

Why is Dhruv Jurel keeping wickets in place of Sanju Samson for India in 5th T20I against England?

India register second-biggest win in T20Is after Abhishek Sharma's carnage against England

India register second-biggest win in T20Is after Abhishek Sharma's carnage against England

Kieron Pollard (2006-2025) - 13,537 (in 617 innings)
Shoaib Malik (2005-2024) - 13,492 (in 510 innings)
Alex Hales (2009-2025) - 13,473 (in 486 innings)
David Warner (2007-2025) - 12,909 (in 397 innings)*
Virat Kohli (2007-2024) - 12,886 (in 382 innings)

Warner's effort combined with a collective bowling performance meant that the Capitals won the clash by 26 runs and sealed the final remaining spot in the playoffs in the 2025 edition of the ILT20. The Capitals will get an opportunity to seal a spot in the top two with one more game remaining in the league stage but they will take on the table toppers Desert Vipers on Monday in Sharjah.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement