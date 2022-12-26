David Warner joins 100 Test club; Here's look at his statistics and records

Follow us on Image Source : AP David Warner

Australia's David Warner joined the 100 Test club on Monday in the second match against South Africa. He became only the third opener and the 14th player to play 100 Tests for his country. Before the match, Warner had scored 7922 runs at an average of 45.52 with a strike rate of 71.20.

Even though there are criticisms on his current form in the longest format of the game, Warner's statistics and records are worth looking at. Let's highlight his records and performance so far.

The 35-year-old is in the top 10 of the list including openers with the most runs in Tests. He has smashed 24 centuries so far, which is the second most by any opener from Australia.

In the list of batters since 1992 to cross the 3000-run-mark in the Tests, he is the third fastest to reach the feat. Only Virender Sehwag and Adam Gilchrist are ahead of him. Only four active batters have reached the milestone of 3000 runs or more. Three of those are from the famous Fab Four - Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson.

When it comes to Warner's performance in Australia, he has scored 4929 runs from 53 matches with an average of 57.30. He has smashed 18 of his 24 Test centuries at home. Before 2021, Warner played 43 Test matches and scored 4484 runs including 18 centuries and 12 fifties at an average of 65.9 in Australia. On the other hand, since 2021, he has played 10 matches and scored 445 runs at an average of 24.7 including two half-centuries.

David Warner's performance in the previous 5 Test innings:

AUS vs SA: 3 runs (17 December 2022)

AUS vs SA: No runs scored (17 December 2022)

AUS vs WI: 28 runs (8 December 2022)

AUS vs WI: 21 runs (8 December 20220

AUS vs WI: 48 runs (30 November 2022)

Latest Cricket News