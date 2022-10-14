David Warner injured; out of third T20I vs England at Manuka Oval

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Warner | File Photo

Aaron Finch's Australia have lost the three-match series.

The Kangaroos are concerned, they are scheduled to take on India in their warm-up game.

David Warner is unlikely to take the field in the 3rd and final T20I vs England at the Manuka Oval owing to a whiplash injury, IANS reported citing 'The Australian' writer Peter Lalor.

The report also stated that in Warner's absence, Steve Smith will replace him at the top of the order.

Warner had contributed 73 and 4 runs coming in to open in the two T20Is against the visitors. Aaron Finch's Australia have lost the three-match series after Jos Buttler's side won both games by eight runs to take an unassailable lead in the series, which is crucial for both teams in the run-up to the ICC T20 World Cup beginning in just a few days.

'The Australian' writer Peter Lalor told SEN 1170 Afternoons on Friday that Warner, 35, had suffered a "whiplash injury" that could spoil his lead-in to the T20 World Cup at home.

"They would've hoped I felt to have their full team tonight. My mail is I can reveal exclusively that Warner is unlikely to play. He kind of got whiplash in a fielding incident in the previous game. My mail is he's not going great, they can always get around on the field if they had to, but I'm not sure they'll take that risk. You might see Steve Smith open tonight."," said Lalor.

As far as the Kangaroos are concerned, they are scheduled to take on India in their warm-up game before they kick off their tournament with a game against New Zealand next Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

