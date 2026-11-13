David Warner continues to support Usman Khawaja, says Pat Cummins threw him under the bus

Former Australia cricketer David Warner has come forward and extended further support to Usman Khawaja after the latter’s recent comments around the sandpaper gate. It is worth noting that in his new book ‘Sabr’, Khawaja said that everyone in the Australian team knew about the sandpaper gate.

He revealed that the entire squad should take collective responsibility for the incident and even claimed that the sandpaper was used across multiple matches and not just in Cape Town.

The incident has attracted many Australian stars speaking up on the same. David Warner released a video where he defended Khawaja over his comments and extended his support. Furthermore, after Pat Cummins branded Khawaja’s comments as nonsense, Warner claimed that the pacer threw Khawaja under the bus.

"Pat Cummins was very well prepared this morning and, you know, I still stick by Uzi and what he's written in that book. It is the truth and I really, really support him. I actually feel for him at the moment. I actually feel that the captain today actually threw Uzi under the bus and I'm very, very disappointed about that," Warner told via Fox Cricket.

Warner opened up on the consequences that he faced

Furthermore, Warner talked about the consequences that he faced alongside Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith when they got caught using sandpaper on the ball in Cape Town.

"All three of us (Him, Steven Smith, and Cameron Bancroft) have played a big price in this and, you know, I hadn't spoken about it in eight years. But at the end of the day, we've got to live with these consequences daily and, you know, we've been served a life punishment. So when other people talk about it's been affected by it, there's nothing worse for me, Steve and Cameron, who have to walk out there every single day. And, you know, we cop abuse. Yes, we accepted it," Warner added.

"But at the end of the day, my wife and I as well pay the greatest price. We lost a baby during that time. And that's why it really hurts me the most until the truth is accepted," Warner further expressed.

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'Utter nonsense': Pat Cummins slams Usman Khawaja after latter's controversial sandpaper gate comments