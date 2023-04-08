David Warner becomes 1st overseas player in history of IPL to reach this feat, joins elite list with Kohli

Follow us on Image Source : AP David Warner

David Warner, Delhi Capitals skipper achieved a unique feat in the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match on Saturday. In the match played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, Warner became the first overseas player to reach the 6000-run mark in the history of IPL. He became the third player after Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan to reach this feat.

Warner is the quickest to score 6000 IPL runs, Virat Kohli reached the 6000 run-mark in the year 2021 against Rajasthan Royals when he played his 188th innings. Shikhar Dhawan on other hand, achieved the feat in the previous edition of tournament against Chennai Super Kings in his 199th innings.

In his 165th IPL match, Warner scored 26 runs to reach the milestone. In his IPL career so far, the star opener has smashed 56 half-centuries and four tons.

Earlier in the match DC won the toss and opted to bowl. Coming to bat first, RR set a target of 200 runs.

RR Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

DC Playing XI: David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

