David Warner backs Usman Khawaja's claims over sandpapergate saga, says 'it's 100% accurate'

New Delhi:

Former cricketer David Warner has publicly backed Usman Khawaja’s account of the 2018 Australian ball-tampering scandal. He has also accused Cricket Australia (CA) of conducting a flawed investigation and demanded greater transparency over the findings.

Warner, who is currently participating in the Nepal Premier League, shared his response through an Instagram video ahead of the release of Khawaja's autobiography, Sabr, scheduled to hit the shelves on Tuesday. He described the former teammate's revelations as completely accurate and questioned why certain players were never interviewed during the original inquiry.

Notably, the controversy centres on Australia's use of sandpaper during the Test against South Africa in Cape Town in 2018. Khawaja's book reportedly raises questions about how widely the plan was known within the dressing room and why responsibility was not accepted collectively.

“It's been eight years since I've spoken on this topic and Uzzy, I throw my full support behind you. I thank you for what you've done. It's 100% accurate what you've said. Now everyone knows the truth, it's out there. People wanted to know it, you've come out and said it, and now people are saying why eight years on, talking about selling a book. This is Usman's story, this is what Usman believes. Uzzy wrote down every single thing from that day on. Uzzy, thank you.”Warner said.

Warner criticises CA’s investigation

Warner also criticised the manner in which CA handled the inquiry, pointing out that Khawaja was not questioned despite allegedly having knowledge of the events.

“Now, this whole interview process was rushed and botched. Uzzy was sitting next to Cameron Bancroft. Uzzy was not interviewed. How is that a thorough investigation? It baffles me,” he added.

He called for scrutiny to shift towards those who conducted the investigation rather than the players involved.

“We're not here to point fingers and we're not opening our wounds. It's about accountability, transparency, ensuring that the truth is properly examined and perhaps it's time people stop scrutinising the person, asking for accountability and start asking those responsible for the investigation to provide it,” Warner said.

Warner said he had taken time before responding because he wanted to explain the controversy and the photographs from 2018 to his children. His message to them, he added, was to always tell the truth.

CA, meanwhile, has maintained its position on the original investigation. In a statement issued over the weekend, the governing body said all information presented to it had been properly assessed and that it remained satisfied with the integrity process.

Although the executives involved in the 2018 inquiry have since left their positions, several players from that Australian team remain active. Mitchell Starc is scheduled to address the media on Tuesday, while ODI captain Mitchell Marsh is due to speak on Thursday.

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