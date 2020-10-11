IPL 2020: David Warner scores 3500 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner in action against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Sunday

David Warner is among very few overseas players who left their mark in Indian Premier League first (with Delhi Daredevils) before making his international debut. A modern-day batsman, who understands how to go about his innings as per the situation required, like him was always expected to set his own landmark in the cash-rich league.

Scoring a haul of fifty half-centuries in the IPL recently and the only batsman to do so in the history of the league only paid testament to the southpaw's endurance at the biggest of stages.

Warner added another feather to his cap on Sunday just minutes into the game against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai when he took his run tally for Sunrisers Hyderabad to 3500 runs and is the only second overseas player in the competition to do so behind AB de Villiers, whjo has scored 3879 runs for RCB.

In the overall list, Warner is sixth in the list behind Virat Kohli (5635 for RCB), Suresh Raina (4527 for CSK), MS Dhoni (3970 for CSK), Rohit Sharm (3939 for Mumbai Indians) and de Villiers.

If the Aussie left-hander managed to go past 70 on the day, he will touch 5000-run mark in the IPL and will be the first overseas player to do so and fourth batsman overall.

The match also saw Manish Pandey cross 3000-run mark overall in the IPL as the duo stitch crucial second-wicket stand after early

