Thursday, November 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. David Miller's heroic hundred keeps South Africa's maiden World Cup final hopes barely alive

David Miller's heroic hundred keeps South Africa's maiden World Cup final hopes barely alive

Batting first, South Africa lost four wickets on just 24 runs but the star batter David Miller single-handedly helped South Africa post a challenging total against Australia in the second semi-final match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 16, 2023 19:01 IST
David Miller celebrates his century at Eden Gardens
Image Source : AP David Miller celebrates his century at Eden Gardens

David Miller played out his career-best innings to help South Africa register a fighting total against Australia in the second semi-final match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Thursday, November 16. Miller scored a sensational hundred as South Africa put in a total of 213 runs while batting first at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. 

Temba Bavuma won the crucial toss and elected to bat first in a search for the maiden World Cup final. But the Proteas suffered early blows against Australia's fierce pace attack of Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc who dominated the powerplay overs.

South Africa lost the first four players including in-form Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen inside the first 12 overs forcing big hitters David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen to shape the innings. The duo delivered a remarkable comeback by adding 95 runs for the fifth wicket and put South Africa on track for the big total.

Klaasen scored 47 runs before getting dismissed when South Africa had only 119 runs on the scoreboard. But Miller kept the fight and played a memorable knock by smashing 101 runs off 116 balls. Miller kept the scoreboard moving with singles and doubles but also produced five big sixes to post South Africa past 200.

Miller brought his first hundred in this tournament by smashing a six off Pat Cummins but lost his wicket in the same over. Miller's heroic knock helped South Africa score 212 runs which might prove a fighting total at Eden Gardens and can probably win a ticket to the final. 

Related Stories
First time in 48 years! Mohammed Shami creates massive record with his spell against New Zealand

First time in 48 years! Mohammed Shami creates massive record with his spell against New Zealand

SA vs AUS, Live score: Early wickets key for South Africa as Australia hope for good start

SA vs AUS, Live score: Early wickets key for South Africa as Australia hope for good start

Rohit Sharma breaks Dhoni, Kohli's captaincy record as India achieve longest ODI winning streak

Rohit Sharma breaks Dhoni, Kohli's captaincy record as India achieve longest ODI winning streak

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News