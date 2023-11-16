David Miller's heroic hundred keeps South Africa's maiden World Cup final hopes barely alive

Follow us on Image Source : AP David Miller celebrates his century at Eden Gardens

David Miller played out his career-best innings to help South Africa register a fighting total against Australia in the second semi-final match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Thursday, November 16. Miller scored a sensational hundred as South Africa put in a total of 213 runs while batting first at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Temba Bavuma won the crucial toss and elected to bat first in a search for the maiden World Cup final. But the Proteas suffered early blows against Australia's fierce pace attack of Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc who dominated the powerplay overs.

South Africa lost the first four players including in-form Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen inside the first 12 overs forcing big hitters David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen to shape the innings. The duo delivered a remarkable comeback by adding 95 runs for the fifth wicket and put South Africa on track for the big total.

Klaasen scored 47 runs before getting dismissed when South Africa had only 119 runs on the scoreboard. But Miller kept the fight and played a memorable knock by smashing 101 runs off 116 balls. Miller kept the scoreboard moving with singles and doubles but also produced five big sixes to post South Africa past 200.

Miller brought his first hundred in this tournament by smashing a six off Pat Cummins but lost his wicket in the same over. Miller's heroic knock helped South Africa score 212 runs which might prove a fighting total at Eden Gardens and can probably win a ticket to the final.

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

