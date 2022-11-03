BREAKING | David Miller out of Pakistan clash owing to injury

Follow us on Image Source : AP David Miller | File Photo

South African captain Temba Bavuma, at the toss, informed that David Miller will not take part in the match vs Pakistan due to an injury. Klaasen has replaced him in the XI.

Miller wasn't the only one ruled out of the clash. Keshav Maharaj too was replaced by Shamsi. "Two changes for us - one is a forced one with Miller missing out with an injury, Klaasen replaces him. Shamsi is in, he replaces Keshav Maharaj," said Bavuma. Babar Azam, on the other hand, won the toss and opted to bat first.

Both Maharaj and Miller are suffering from back spasms.

