David Miller creates history, achieves what compatriots AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis have not done

Follow us on Image Source : SA20, GETTY David Miller and AB de Villiers.

South African star David Miller on Tuesday created history for South Africa during the SA20 2025. Miller has achieved what the likes of AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis have not been able to do for South Africa.

During his team Paarl Royals' clash against MI Cape Town in Qualifier 1 in Gqeberha, Miller became the first Proteas player to hit 500 sixes in T20 cricket. Miller had hit 499 maximums in 517 matches and got to his 500th six when he pulled MI Cape Town skipper Rashid Khan for a maximum over square leg in the 10th over of the second innings. The Royals were asked to chase 200 by Cape Town for a direct place in the final.

Most sixes by South African players in T20 cricket:

1 - David Miller: 500* sixes in 518 matches

2 - AB de Villiers: 436 sixes in 340 matches

3 - Quinton de Kock: 432 sixes in 379 matches

4 - Faf du Plessis: 416 sixes in 403 matches

5 - Rilee Rossouw: 382 sixes in 367 matches

Miller has become the 10th player overall to reach 500 sixes with Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell over him already.

Royals are looking to enter into their first final in the SA20, while Cape Town, who have come into the knockouts for the first time, are also eyeing a maiden spot in the final. Miller had not played the last two games for the Royals due to his groin, but he returned to lead the side in Qualifier 1.

Royals inserted Cape Town to bat first and led by strong hands from Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis and Delano Potgieter, they racked up 199/4 in 20 overs. Dunith Wellalage was the pick of the bowlers for the Royals as he picked two wickets.

Paarl Royals' Playing XI:

Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Mitchell Owen, Rubin Hermann, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dunith Wellalage, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka

MI Cape Town's Playing XI:

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Sediqullah Atal, Dewald Brevis, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult