David Gower in awe of Mohammed Siraj's athleticism, endurance in five-match England series Mohammed Siraj emerged as the standout performer in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, taking 23 wickets in five Tests. His relentless pace and fitness drew praise from David Gower, who hailed Siraj’s stamina, spirit, and consistency throughout the series.

London:

In a series defined by resilience and grit, India’s Mohammed Siraj emerged not just as the leading wicket-taker but as a symbol of unwavering intensity and supreme fitness. Across five gruelling Tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Siraj delivered 185.3 overs and claimed 23 wickets, spearheading India’s bowling attack with a relentless energy that caught the admiration of the England legend David Gower

Gower noted that Siraj's ability to maintain pace and pressure over five consecutive Tests was not just rare but inspirational. He added that Siraj’s diet needs to be studied and his never-give-up attitude needs to be instilled in the England bowlers.

“I would love to know what he takes, what he eats and what he drinks because I want to give all that to England’s bowlers. For Siraj, one of the things that struck me was he has played all five Tests and was unstinting. Yet, he bowled more than 30 overs in that England second innings (Oval) because seamers had to bowl in those conditions. And he never gave up. He never stopped and never seemed to wilt,” Gower told The Free Press Journal.

RP Singh highlights importance of workload management for Siraj

Notably, the 31-year-old consistently clocked speeds in the 140s, wrapped up the series in dramatic fashion by clean bowling Gus Atkinson with a 143 kmph yorker, which was his fifth-fastest delivery of the series, as RP Singh later mentioned. He also weighed in, underscoring the need for thoughtful management of Siraj’s workload going forward.

“Workload management will be crucial to prevent Siraj from getting injured in the future. Fast bowlers are at higher risk of injury when they play too many matches in a short time. His workload should be managed just like we did with Bumrah. It’s because of better workload management, Bumrah bowled brilliantly in both ODI and T20 World Cups. Siraj is also in the same league. To protect him from injuries, we need to seriously focus on his workload, sooner or later,” Singh told PTI.