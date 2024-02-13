Dattajirao Gaekwad, India's longest-living Test player passes away at 95

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dattajirao Gaekwad.

India's longest-living Test cricketer Dattajirao Gaekwad breathed his last on Tuesday, February 13 and his passing brings an end to an era of Indian cricket. Gaekwad passed away at his residence in Baroda, aged 95.

The former India cricketer represented the country in 11 Test matches in a career that spanned almost nine years. Primarily a batter, Dattajirao could also bowl medium pace and leg spin during his playing days. He scored 350 runs across 20 innings for the Indian team, including a half-century.

Dattajirao spent the majority of his career playing at the domestic level. The right-handed batter played 110 first-class games and accumulated 5788 runs at an average of 36.40. He racked up 17 centuries and 23 half-centuries during the course of his first-class career and also snared 25 scalps.

Former India allrounder Irfan Pathan shared the news of Dattajirao's passing on social media and paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

"Under the shade of the banyan tree at the Motibag cricket ground, from his blue Maruti car, Indian captain D.K. Gaekwad sir tirelessly scouted young talent for Baroda cricket, shaping the future of our team. His absence will be deeply felt. A great loss for cricketing community," Irfan captioned his post on X (formerly Twitter) along with an image of Dattajirao.

Dattajirao made his Test debut against England in Leeds in June 1952 and played his last game for the country against arch-rivals Pakistan in Chennai in January 1961.

He led the team during India's tour of England in 1959 where India lost all five Test matches and suffered a clean sweep. His highest Test score (52) came against West Indies in New Delhi in 1959.

BCCI pays homage to India's longest-living Test cricketer

The Board of Control for Cricket in India also paid homage to Dattajirao. "The BCCI expresses its profound grief at the passing away of Dattajirao Gaekwad, former India captain and India’s oldest Test cricketer. He played in 11 Tests and led the team during India’s Tour of England in 1959. Under his captaincy, Baroda also won the Ranji Trophy in the 1957-58 season, beating Services in the final. The Board expresses its heartfelt condolences to Gaekwad's family, friends, and admirers," BCCI wrote on X.



